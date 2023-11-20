FULL SHOW: Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023 (Nov. 18, 2023)

On November 18, 2023, Rebel News LIVE! returned to Calgary for another edition of the most provocative, most interesting, most conservative and most freedom-oriented conference in Canada.

Once again emceed by our Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid, Rebel News LIVE! assembled an amazing array of speakers who shared important messages about standing up for freedom in today's modern world of censorship and cancel culture.

This year, Rebel News LIVE! featured speeches from parents' and kids' rights advocate "Billboard" Chris Elston, Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay, True North journalist Harrison Faulkner, freedom lawyer Chad Williamson, women's rights activist Heather Mason, Conservative MP Kyle Seeback, former CBC journalist Rodney Palmer.

Plus, we had special virtual appearances from The Blaze's Glenn Beck and Rebel News' Chief Australia Correspondent, Avi Yemini. There was even a special musical performance from Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich.

And, of course, we can't forget our own Rebel News team members who were in attendance: Ezra Levant, Drea Humphrey, Alexa Lavoie, David Menzies and Adam Soos.

But none of this would have been possible if it wasn't for the support of our Rebel fans!

Relieve the entire event or catch up on what you missed from the full day's worth of events by watching the video above.