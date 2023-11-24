Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023: Tamara Lich

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich performed alongside her husband Dwayne at this year's Rebel News LIVE! event in Calgary, Alberta. Lich brought down the house with her renditions of a number of classics including Neil Young's 'Keep on Rockin in the Free World,' and Eddie Rabbitt's 'Drivin My Life Away.'

As one of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich spent weeks in jail on non-violent offences in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations that erupted in Ottawa in early 2022.

Lich has written a book about her experiences called, Hold the Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy. You can purchase a copy of Lich's book at www.TheConvoyBook.com.

Watch a free teaser of the performance below, or the full performance above. To relive our entire Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023 event, click here.