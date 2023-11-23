Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023: Heather Mason

Heather Mason is an activist who fights for women's rights and safety. She's also a former federal prisoner, founding member of caWsbar, and a board member for Strength in SISterhood.
Mason said that this allowed men to identify as women and transfer into women's prisons.
"When this first started to happen, I couldn't really believe that they were allowing this," she said.
Mason stated that nearly "100% of these men committed these violent or sexual crimes as men and then once charged, identified as women."
She also mentioned how she put out a survey to women in prison and those on parole in halfway houses, and approximately 60 respondents revealed that a majority felt unsafe, with 80% reporting at least one negative behavior, including 43% experiencing sexual harassment.
