Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023: Heather Mason

Heather Mason is an activist who fights for women's rights and safety. She's also a former federal prisoner, founding member of caWsbar, and a board member for Strength in SISterhood.

Mason recounted her past experience of being incarcerated, particularly addressing the impact of Bill C-16, which added gender identity and expression to the Canadian Human Rights Act.

Mason said that this allowed men to identify as women and transfer into women's prisons.

"When this first started to happen, I couldn't really believe that they were allowing this," she said.

Mason stated that nearly "100% of these men committed these violent or sexual crimes as men and then once charged, identified as women."

She also mentioned how she put out a survey to women in prison and those on parole in halfway houses, and approximately 60 respondents revealed that a majority felt unsafe, with 80% reporting at least one negative behavior, including 43% experiencing sexual harassment.

