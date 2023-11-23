Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023: Jeff Rath

Rath criticized the perceived economic mismanagement by the government in Ottawa, particularly under Prime Minister Trudeau. He expressed frustration with policies such as running a large national debt, causing inflation, and disregarding fiscal responsibility.

Rath added, "The best way for Albertans to protect themselves from this foolishness is to seriously consider strengthening the Sovereignty Act that's been brought in by Premier Smith and bringing in legislation that requires a referendum in Alberta every five years to coincide with the renewal of equalization."

