Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023: Drea Humphrey

Rebel News' BC-based reporter Drea Humphrey spoke about her work exposing drag queen story hour events at this year's Rebel News LIVE! in Calgary, Alberta.

Drag queen story hour events are an increasing phenomenon that revolves around adult biological males dressed as women reading stories to impressionable young children.

Speaking about a woman she interviewed who was protesting in support of drag queen story hour events, Humphrey said, "This one lady admitted on camera that not only did she support strange men with a fetish of dressing up sexually as women to be talking and reading to other people's kids about you know, how to shake your hips like a drag queen, not only did she support that, but she completely supported it even if they were naked she said."

Humphrey added, "That got me a little speechless, and that's when I realized, this woman, she says she's a psychologist. She said that straight-faced without any fear or concern that she may have professional backlash. She's saying it on camera knowing other people are going to see it. And she's saying it with a conviction that she expects to get a pat on the back for it. And she's right. The truth is, even today, drag queen storytimes are normal in our society. Can you believe that?"

