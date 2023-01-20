EXCLUSIVE: Drag Queen Story Time Turns Violent | Dragged Pt 2

E-transfer (Canada):

Viewers can also watch the premiere on YouTube . Upon its conclusion, viewers can stick around and join us for a post-premiere livestream with Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid.

In part one of this three part ‘Dragged’ feature report series, we showed you the raw chaos that occurred after Chris Bolton, who performs drag under the name Conni Smudge, organized a counter-protest against demonstrators opposed to his drag queen story hour performance for kids.

WATCH: @DreaHumphrey and @MattBrevner's covered a drag queen storytime event at a public library in Coquitlam, British Columbia. This is the first part of the events that unfolded.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/yyb9LyNqOr pic.twitter.com/0bS6waoKsi — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 19, 2023

In today's report, I take you back to British Columbia’s Coquitlam Public Library, the scene where the “Bubble of Love” counter-protest burst into violent anarchy in the name of “love” this past Saturday.

Watch the full, in-depth report to see interviews with citizens both for and against drag queen performances for kids. You’ll also hear the reaction from story time protesters Cory Jenkins and Pierre Barns, who did their best to keep the peace that day — unlike the Coquitlam RCMP.

Despite the violent counter-protest, which included story-time allies assaulting myself and BC producer Matt Brevner, Smudge has been praised as some sort of social justice hero by elected officials and state-preferred media allies. Yet, as you’ll see in this report, story-time protesters and being painted as hateful bigots include members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Unbelievable! The government seized supporters bank accounts & threw Métis grandma Tamara Lich, in jail because truckers honked their horns.



A drag queen organizes a violent protest where even LGBTQ+ members & the press were assaulted and BC Premier @Dave_Eby is all smiles. https://t.co/mAC0Wt5qeB — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 20, 2023

