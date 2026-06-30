Carney joins degeneracy-filled Pride parade

Mark Carney was perfectly fine with skipping Toronto's annual Walk with Israel event amid increasing attacks on Jewish businesses, schools and synagoges. But the prime minister had no problem showing up for the city's Pride parade.

David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie discussed the contrast on Monday's Rebel Roundup, with David noting that Carney "literally has skin in the game," given that his daughter currently identifies as his son.

David asked Alexa a broader question: with workplace and housing discrimination protections for gay Canadians long since won, and DEI hiring preferences now in place in many sectors, why are Pride parades still being held in 2026 at all?

Alexa said the celebration itself isn't the issue — it's what now accompanies it. "It's all the degeneracy and all the disgusting things that we are seeing in the parade," she said, citing public nudity, furries, and people displaying mastectomy scars. "This is just going too far and too much."

The hosts then turned to footage from the parade showing men marching nude. David wondered why Pride is equated with nudity at all, and why police aren't laying public indecency charges.

"This is public indecency," he said. Alexa, who covered a Pride parade in person the previous year, said she asked police directly why they weren't enforcing the law.

"It seems like on that day they just don't act," she said. She also recalled interviewing a mother who brought her children to the parade and laughed off a man wearing a penis ring in front of them.

The conversation shifted to a banner displayed at Toronto's Dyke March by Ontario NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam reading "the world is better with trans kids."

David pushed back, wondering "How is it better?" as he pointed to biological males competing in women's contact sports. Alexa said the opposite is true.

"We are seeing more and more children being literally lost, having confusion," she said, describing irreversible procedures like double mastectomies and hormone treatments that might initially make children feel better before leading to depression and suicidal ideation in many cases.

"Instead of giving them the treatment and seeing someone for their psychological problem," she said, "here is the quick sugary treatment."

David closed by drawing a comparison to other age-restricted categories — alcohol, cigarettes, lottery tickets — all requiring adulthood, while gender transition procedures are increasingly being extended to minors.

"If you're over 18 and you want to go through that procedure, go for it," he said. "Putting children under the knife for this, this is outrageous."

Rebel Roundup airs live every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET right here on RebelNews.com.