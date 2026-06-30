I went to that Regina mosque that blasts the Muslim call to prayer

A mosque in Regina wants to blast the Muslim call to prayer on loudspeakers pointed in all directions — loud enough to be heard a kilometre away.

They did it last week for the first time and they want to do it every week.

And Regina police have warned the public that if you aren’t careful with your criticism, you just might be prosecuted under Mark Carney’s new hate speech laws.

It’s crazy. But the craziest part is who’s supporting this. It’s not just the mosque. It’s a left-wing church across the street. And it’s mainstream media journalists — who heckled me when I tried to ask legitimate questions of the imam.

Canada was founded as a Christian country. It used to be standard practice for children to start the school day with the Lord’s Prayer. But in the 1990s a judge ordered Saskatchewan schools to stop, after activists complained it violated their freedom of religion. So Christianity was driven out of the public square. And now a Muslim imam has come to fill the void — with loudspeakers that can be heard across the downtown.

What’s so crazy about the replacement of Christianity with Islam, is that one of the loudest boosters of it in Regina is a priest from the Anglican church right across the street from the mosque. I spoke with him, and he seems thrilled that the mosque will broadcast a message in Arabic, saying that Allah is the greatest and that there are no other gods but him. The only people more excited about all this were the journalists — including the Global News reporter who was wearing a hijab.

It’s nuts. But it’s absolutely the kind of story that Rebel News was built to cover.

If you care about this story, please consider doing two things:

1. Please sign our petition below or at www.StopIslamicDomination.com. That’s exactly what this is — even if the local Christian clergy are giddy about it.

Stop Islamic Domination 5,750 signatures Goal: 15,000 signatures To Mayor Chad Bachynski and the Regina City Council: We, the concerned citizens of Regina, demand you immediately revoke the temporary permit allowing the downtown Jamia Masjid to blast the amplified Islamic call to prayer over loudspeakers, which disrupts our city core with noise audible over one kilometre every Friday. This test of Islamic domination under the banner of multiculturalism has sparked widespread outrage over noise pollution. Yet police have responded by ramping up patrols around Muslim sites and warning that threats related to the controversy will be investigated under the enhanced hate crime provisions of Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act—even while they approved the disruptive broadcast. Enforce the Noise Abatement Bylaw equally, silence these loudspeakers now, and stop Islamic domination in Regina! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time.

2. And while you’re at that same website, please chip in to help us continue to cover the story. It cost more than $1,000 each for my videographer, Lincoln, and me to fly out to Regina on short notice, and we’ll keep covering this story as long as we need to.

This is the new front-line in the battle over the Islamification of Canada. The CBC, Global News and the Anglican Church are on one side. And Rebel News is on the other side, with the people.

The Muslim imam said he had received threats about the loudspeakers. But did he really? I asked him for details — you’d laugh at his answer.

Unlike Global News and the CBC, Rebel News takes no government money, and it shows. If you can help us cover the cost of covering this story, please do, by chipping in below.