Olivia Chow shouts 'Free Palestine' during Toronto Pride Parade

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie reacted to Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow saying "Free Palestine" at Pride, accusing the mayor of pandering to radical activists and demonstrating a clear anti-Israel bias.

Footage circulating on social media showed an apparent supporter of Chow approach her at the Pride Parade on Sunday. While filming the interaction, the woman asked the mayor: "Can we get a Free Palestine?"

"Yes, Free Palestine," Chow replied.

And there you have it. Mayor Olivia Chow said “Free Palestine” at Pride.



O Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/2ub6YcWJbD — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 29, 2026

The mayor has been widely condemned for her statement on various social media platforms, with critics accusing her of continuing to pander to anti-Israel protesters and radical activists while refusing to attend Jewish or pro-Israel events.

Chow has been notably absent from the annual 'Walk with Israel' march in Toronto over the last several years.

David criticized the mayor's statement, noting Israel is the only country in the Middle East tolerant enough to host annual Pride parades.

"This is from a mayor who won't march with Walk with Israel. And isn't it funny, in the entire Middle East, what is the one nation that has not one, but two Pride parades every year? That would be Israel," he said.

"In other words, you can be out, you can be queer, you can say it loud, say it proud, nothing's going to happen to you. On the contrary you can march in a parade. Go to some countries in that neighbourhood, it's a death sentence," David continued.

Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks that killed over 1,200 people in Israel, Chow has skipped multiple events organized by Toronto’s Jewish community.