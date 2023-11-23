Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023: Kyle Seeback

Seeback took the stage at Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2023 to talk about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He claimed that Trudeau has "doubled the national debt," and then explained what that has done to the country.

He claimed that the the chief economist from the Bank of Nova Scotia just said this week that half of the interest rate increases that have gone on in this country are caused by government spending.

"So think about that as your mortgage rates go up, as interest rates go up, as people struggle to make ends meet because of this high interest rate environment. Half of that is because of the unmitigated spending from this government that no one here can say has had a direct benefit for themselves," said Seeback.

"This is the economic disaster that we've gone through over eight years as a result of this Justin Trudeau Liberal government,” he concluded.

