Rebel News LIVE! Toronto 2022: Alan Honner

On Nov. 19, 2022, TDF's lawyer Alan Honner was a featured speaker at Rebel News LIVE! just outside of Toronto. Honner spoke about some of the cases that were prominent so far, one of them being the freedom convoy and how Canadians were restricted by the government by invoking the Emergencies Act. He later divulged into the Charters Rights of Freedom.

Honner went onto saying that:

Now, for the past five weeks, I've been participating in the Public Order Emergency Inquiry, which is investigating the circumstances leading up to the invocation of the Emergencies Act. If any of you are watching and you're wondering when we're going to hear about the threats of violence or the serious acts of violence which were required to make the invocation of the Emergencies Act legal, I can assure you that you're not alone.

Let's talk a little bit about the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. So we know that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms forms part of our Constitution. Specifically, it is part of the Constitution Act 1982, and that became law in Canada after the Parliament of the United Kingdom, acting on the consent of Canada and as an imperial government, passed the Canada Act 1982.

So the Constitution, which the Charter is part of, is the Supreme Law of Canada. We say that these laws entrenched because they are not easily changed.

In fact, they can only be changed by way of a constitutional amendment. No constitutional amendments are somewhat beyond the scope of this talk, but it will suffice to say that there are different amending formulas depending on what you want to change in the Constitution, and they require so much collaboration among the different levels of government that it's practically impossible to change our Constitution.

If you have read the charter, you'll see that it guarantees certain civil rights, for example, and it guarantees fundamental freedoms like freedom of religion, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and association.