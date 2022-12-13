Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2022: Dr. Dennis Modry

Rebel News LIVE! is the best place to meet freedom-oriented newsmakers — and just as important, to spend the day with like-minded Rebel News fans from coast to coast.

In 2022, we brought Rebel News Live! to Toronto and Calgary.

The events started in the morning with a light breakfast, then we heard a bunch of speeches. Next, we had lunch, and then we got back to the speeches. And, for Premium ticketholders, there was a VIP dinner afterward with the Rebel News cast and our speakers!

Dr. Modry's full speech can be seen above. Here is a clip from Dr. Modry's speech:

Dr. Dennis Modry from the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) took the stage at this year's Rebel News LIVE event in Calgary. Dr. Modry discussed the significance of self-determination in governance, Alberta's future, and more.

As stated by Dr. Modry, "The purpose of the APP is to educate, unite, and inspire all Albertans including our First Nations brothers and the Metis, and the Inuit, and all businesses and organizations to come together for a common cause. And what is that common cause? It's to protect and ensure our freedom and our prosperity."

Dr. Modry went on to say, "By the way, the term prosperity has many attributes, it's not just wealth. It's happiness, it's security, it's health, etc."