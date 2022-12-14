Rebel News LIVE! Toronto 2022: Pastor Artur Pawlowski

Rebel News LIVE! is the best place to meet freedom-oriented newsmakers — and just as important, to spend the day with like-minded Rebel News fans from coast to coast.

In 2022, we brought Rebel News Live! to Toronto and Calgary.

The events started in the morning with a light breakfast, then we heard a bunch of speeches. Next, we had lunch, and then we got back to the speeches. And, for Premium ticketholders, there was a VIP dinner afterward with the Rebel News cast and our speakers!

Pastor Artur Pawlowski's full speech can be seen above. Here is a clip from his speech:

Pastor Artur Pawlowski took the stage at Rebel News LIVE just outside of Toronto on November 19. Pastor Artur has been facing up against the wrath of law enforcement for his refusal to kowtow to strict Covid-19 measures throughout the pandemic. He was previously arrested by police for feeding the homeless in Calgary.

As stated by Pastor Artur, "To be here, to be able to fly to your province here and be able to talk to you, I had to receive permission from my probation officer. A written permission to be here because I'm still on house arrest. Apparently, according to the government, I am extremely dangerous after 7pm. I activate I guess after 7pm."

"But here I am, because my God is bigger than their God. I believe that we as Canadians, we have entered a new era. An era that I call the era of heroes. It's time for heroes to rise up, to stand up. Heroes like David that fought with the giant...it's time for heroes to rise up again."