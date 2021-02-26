Whistle Stop Victory Lap, Quarantine Hotel Visit

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Victory on the Alberta food service front! The little Whistle Stop Café in the wee hamlet of Mirror got into a staring contest with the provincial government regarding an “illegal” reopening. And guess who won? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the details.

And Drea Humphrey took a visit to a Vancouver-area quarantine hotel and it was downright creepy. Well, we think it’s a quarantine hotel… part of the problem is that there is so much secrecy surrounding this property. But why? Drea will weigh in with her thoughts.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ‘em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about Alicia Hirter, a single mother entrepreneur who is being bullied and harassed and defamed by pro-lockdown types ranging from bylaw officers to the local media outlet, the St. Catharines Standard. Alicia’s crime? Opening her salon in order to make a living and serve an appreciative clientele. Incredible.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...