Vietnamese Church Arson, $12k COVID Fine

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Ho hum. Another day, another church in Canada falls victim to an arsonist. This time it was a Vietnamese church in Calgary. Adam Soos has all the details regarding one of the latest examples of what has become a deplorable and despicable trend.

Speaking of deplorable, Canada’s completely nonsensical COVID quarantine hotel program continues to make people’s lives miserable… for reasons that defy logic. And just wait ‘til you hear about one of the more egregious cases to date, namely, a married couple returning from a charitable mission in Guatemala who ended up being fined $12,000 for deciding not to be incarcerated in such a joint. Katherine Krozonouski has all the appalling details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about my story on a protest outside the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ontario. And what were the protesters perturbed by? Well, if you can believe it, folks, biological males who simply say they “identify” as females can actually serve their sentences in female prisons. And gee, what could possibly go wrong with that scheme?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...