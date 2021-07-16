Elections commissioner convicts Ezra Levant a second time, Trudeau's RCMP manhandle Drea Humphrey

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Not again! Trudeau’s elections commissioner convicts Rebel News Commander Ezra Levant for a SECOND time? All for the egregious crime of… writing a book that was – gasp! – critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau? The Rebel News Commander will drop by to shed light on all the sordid details…

And Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey went to a Justin Trudeau press conference in British Columbia recently. Not only did the PM give her the silent treatment, but Drea got manhandled by one of Justin’s goons. Drea will join me to weigh in on this outrage.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about my story on a merchant being evicted from a Toronto-owned market. Her sin? She complained about a busker with addiction issues who was performing in front of her shop and was scaring off customers. And apparently, because she had the temerity to complain, this offended a City of Toronto bureaucrat who was motivated into carrying out a vendetta. Unbelievable…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...