Trudeau and Disinformation; Catherine McKenna's Chauffeur Bills

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Andrew Chapados joins to talk about Justin Trudeau's recent trip to Toronto and whether locals would agree with a federal Canadian disinformation board.

Hey, guess which former Liberal MP racked up more than $150,000 in chauffeuring costs in just four years? Well, it was none other than Climate Barbie, a.k.a., Catherine McKenna. But didn’t she tell us she got around by bicycle in the summertime and that she got to work via snowshoes in the winter? Sheila Gunn Reid has the skinny on yet more climate change hypocrisy… courtesy of the usual suspects.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about my brief interview with No More Comments Lady, an Ottawa counter-protester who didn’t seem to know what it was that she was… counter-protesting? Baffling. And weird…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round them up…