Dutch Farmer Protests; CBC Loses To Rebel In Omar Khadr Complaint

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

In the name of climate change, the Dutch government has declared war on its farmers. And guess what: the farmers and their supporters are fighting back. Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) joins me for the latest news from the Netherlands.

And why does the CBC think it needs to be a guardian angel for terrorist and murderer Omar Khadr? First they invite this creep on a talk show, then the network refuses to hand over records about the booking to Rebel News. But guess what? Canada's information commissioner has ruled against CBC. Sheila Gun Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) has all the details.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your hilarious responses regarding our new Justin Trudeau/Fidel Castro T-shirts – which are flying off the shelves these days, by the way.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round them up…