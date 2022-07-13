Montreal police push Alexa Lavoie and citizens away to protect Trudeau

Mr. Justin Trudeau was in Montreal after his visit to Calgary.

This time, Mr. Trudeau was in a restaurant in Outremont for a dinner with friends. No information was revealed as to if this was an event for pleasure, or related to business. On the scene, several demonstrators from the Hasidic community were there, including reporter Lieby Levin, who asked a question about the state of freedom in Canada, which Mr. Trudeau of course ignored.

What a disgrace to humanity I got to see our dictator @JustinTrudeau from our country today and this is how it went pic.twitter.com/GNRLbKc8Up — LIEBY LEWIN (@LewinLieby) July 11, 2022

Montreal’s Hasidic neighbourhood was one of the most targeted areas for police backup during the pandemic.

Many protesters tried to get answers to their questions with unfortunately little success. I took the opportunity to question Prime minister Justin Trudeau about the new regulations surrounding carbon and nitrogene emissions in Netherlands and what, if any, other agreements he signed in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

Once again, Trudeau chose to simply ignore my questions instead of confronting me.

The Montreal police intervened and ordered protesters and myself to stay off the streets, or we would face a fine. This report shows the abuse that peaceful citizens suffered from that night, by the Montreal police.

An evening that Mr. Trudeau may remember.