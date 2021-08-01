Romana Didulo is NOT the new Commander-in-Chief of Canada

  • By Rebel News
  • August 01, 2021

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Andrew Chapados sat down with David Menzies to talk about the antics of Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed Queen of Canada and our country's new Commander-in-Chief.

Didulo, who has a healthy following of around 30,000 followers on the Telegram app, has posted repeated calls-to-action to her followers, including filing 'cease and desist' notices, all the way up to a “Canada 2.0 military sign up.”

Social Media Military
