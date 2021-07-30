Alberta's COVID Lockdown, “Her Royal Highness” Romana Didulo

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

The lockdown is pretty much over in Alberta, yet the provincial government is nevertheless still cherry-picking those Albertans who committed the egregious offence of merely trying to make a living, and is still pursuing legal action against these individuals. But why? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the details.

And hey, did you get the memo? Recently, Canada anointed a new queen to lord over us. Alas, Her Royal Highness Romana Didulo is so much fakery, yet thousands of people are apparently buying into this proclamation. Andrew Chapados will try to make sense of it all.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about me getting arrested at a Conservative Party event this past Sunday in Thornhill, Ontario. My crime? Asking impolite questions to the candidate there, Melissa ‘Lockdown’ Lantsman.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...