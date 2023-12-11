Safety signals ignored as censored genomics expert vindicated on vaccine data integrity concerns

There's another nail in the coffin to the safe and effective marketing campaign we've been incessantly told to blindly follow, and it comes in the form of "frameshifting."

According to Nature, a frameshift "is a genetic mutation caused by a deletion or insertion in a DNA sequence that shifts the way the sequence is read." Essentially, it's like a gear "slipping" or, as the Telegraph reported, a "glitch" every so often thus creating unintended (and largely unknown) cellular consequences.

A recent Nature journal publication shows that a certain modified RNA peptide called an N1-methyl pseudouridine [N1] can cause the body to create unintended and abnormal peptides, which are the building blocks of protein.

It’s an issue that genomics expert Kevin McKernan was censored about in the fall of 2021.

Rebel News featured his findings and subsequent censorship in an interview in July 2022, after his pre-print paper co-authored by cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough was never published despite an initially favourable peer review.

"We combed through the literature to highlight the potential risks of the vaccine,” McKernan shares, noting that at the time his team was unable to access vaccine vials for experimentation.

Now, a group has proven the creation of problematic products in cells after the administration of the vaccine, aiming to fix it and even filing a patent application. “It's frustrating, as this was known and suppressed,” says McKernan.

He points out that you cannot get a patent on mRNA unless you modify it and those responsible for this very modification have received a Nobel Prize in Medicine.

McKernan believes that the Nature journal publication isn’t an attempt to move away from the mRNA platform but rather, the exact opposite. “They’re gearing up to improve [mRNA],” he says, “so that they can replace every other prior vaccine that’s going off-patent with this [platform].”

In breaking down the Nature publication, McKernan says a good way to describe what is happening is by using a grammatical analogy.

“When these ribosomes are reading RNA, they have to know where the start of the sentence is, like a capital letter, and where the end is, where the period is. And if there's spaces between the words, they can read the words. But the moment you start deleting a couple of the spaces, the meanings change. So instead of saying the IRS, you have theirs (which ironically is probably the same thing) so you can understand by just removing a space like that, the words completely change in the sentence. That's what's happening when you get a frameshift – the ribosome skips by one base and now it's reading every codon offset, and so it's reading gibberish. And that makes these foreign proteins that your body's never seen before. And we don't know what they do.”

There is potential for this to result in various forms of toxicity, from the formation of amyloidosis responsible for various diseases, inflammation and clotting to autoimmunity and beyond.

The lack of quality control by regulators tasked with ensuring the safety and efficacy of these products is truly concerning, as the manufacturers appear to have fabricated their data to pass regulatory scrutiny – if such a thing still exists.

McKernan highlights that Pfizer has perfectly clean Western blots – an analytical tool used to detect specific proteins in a tissue sample – specifying that everyone who has tried to replicate that work has found many inconsistencies.

“It's almost as if it was image manipulated,” he says. “Everyone else who touches these mRNAs and puts them through cells gets [messy] smears on Western blots. So, something is going on here.”

The reasoning behind it could simply be that regulators were forced to work from home during peak pandemic pandemonium.

“They couldn't get to their labs. They couldn't run anything. They couldn't verify things,” McKernan says. “Once you have an entire culture that's working from home, you've somewhat, in a very ingenious way by degeneration of this fear of this virus, sent everyone home in a panic. They're going to approve anything and they can't double-check anything.”

This regulatory capture is “basically a racketeering operation at this point,” he says.

Rebel News reached out to Health Canada for comment to no avail.

