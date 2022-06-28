Security accosts Rebel News journalist and warns to not ask tough questions

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms outlines that the freedom of press is essential in the country’s democracy. It is indeed a protected right , and one that must be respected.

On June 24, 2022, while I was doing my politician scrums, Parliament security decided that my presence on the hill was disturbing politicians.

Perhaps because mainstream media never asks members of Parliament tough questions, nor puts them in uncomfortable situations.

To begin, after talking to Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, a first security guard approached me and told me to get off the hill because he didn’t like the way I asked questions.

I saw Greg Fergus, the Liberal member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer. When I approached him, he decided that in order to avoid answering my question, he would “fake phone call” someone.

According to Fergus, this meant I shouldn’t ask questions citizens want to know the answers to. Therefore, he pointed at me, and a security guard approached me as well.

Afterwards, these security guards called another one as back-up to come and speak to me. I offered to shake his hand, and he refused. He reasserted that I must not come near the West Block, even though I am a Canadian citizen. He was not receptive at all, and refused to even see video evidence that I was not blocking anyone.

“You stay right here sir or I am going to ask you to leave,” he uttered. “I’m asking you to stay here. That’s it, that's all, easy like that.”

He completely refused to acknowledge the fact that I never once blocked the door. Instead, he decided to continue to lie.

This is unbelievable. Free press must truly only be written in the Charter of Rights, since it is not respected at all by security guards protecting the place where politicians are supposed to meet to help us grow as a country.