Sheila Gunn Reid: 'I don't have to like you or agree with you to think that you have human rights here in Canada'

Guest host of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid discussed how Scotiabank recently de-platformed a Canadian veteran, Jeremy Mackenzie, who has said some arguably objectionable things and stands accused of criminal code offences in multiple jurisdictions.

"Now, I don't know Jeremy Mackenzie personally, and I don't take his criticisms of me personally either, and I find some of the things he says objectionable, "said Sheila. "But that doesn't matter. His rights don't hinge on anyone's feelings about him. His rights are his rights. I don't have to like you or agree with you to think that you have human rights here in Canada, or to think that you have the same rights as a murderer or a terrorist or a rapist."

Sheila continued:

And my friends, know I don't have to like all of their friends to continue to be friends with them. Still, that actually sounds like a very terrible way to live your life. Otherwise that shouldn't be a controversial thought. But it is here in Canada and it comes from both ends of the political spectrum. What I can say about both sides is that they believe in complete ideological conformity with their own worldview, and there will be no independent thought outside of that. We saw this as much with conservatives who supported Jason Kenney despite his anti-conservative crackdown on churches and pastors as much as we see it still with progressive liberals who continued to support Justin Trudeau even after as many, many, many times doing the very unprogressive thing of donning blackface. But that's really been the story of the last two years, hasn't it?