Canada’s Scotia Bank goes full Mussolini

Scotia Bank morphs into a social credit broker instead of a chartered bank for everyone.

The financial institution has gone full Mussolini.

“Everything in the State, nothing outside the State, nothing against the State."

That's how Italian dictator Benito Mussolini described his totalitarianism in the 1930's but it's apropos as ever as institutions line up for their "atta boy" kudos from Liberal politicians.

Scotia Bank recently de-platformed a Canadian veteran, Jeremy Mackenzie, who has said some arguably objectionable things and stands accused of criminal code offences in multiple jurisdictions.

Regardless of one's personal feelings about Mackenzie, his opinions or actions, anyone else who said or did the things Mackenzie is accused of is still able to use the bank's services.

Serial killers, war criminals and money launderers can bank in Canada. Just ask Al Qaeda terrorist Omar Khadr about his mortgage and where he keeps his 10.5 million dollar settlement from Trudeau.

The problem is that Mackenzie is a critic of Trudeau.

But before the bank de-banked this prickly veteran, it cancelled another customer for the thought crime of wondering when Pride Season (wasn't this used to be called summer?) would be over; when the bank would mercifully change its app back to normal from the rainbow one on his phone.

Off with his financial head. This customer, too, was cancelled for having a bad social credit score and views incompatible with those of the so-called natural governing party, the Liberals.

Mussolini said in his enduring description of his fascist movement:

"Anti-individualistic, the Fascist conception of life stresses the importance of the State and accepts the individual only in so far as his interests coincide with those of the State, which stands for the conscience and the universal, will of man as a historic entity. It is opposed to classical liberalism which arose as a reaction to absolutism and exhausted its historical function when the State became the expression of the conscience and will of the people. Liberalism denied the State in the name of the individual; Fascism reasserts."

The banks, the media, the woke corporations, big pharma and social media? They are all under the umbrella of the state, and no one even had to ask them to do it. They know who the boss is, and it's not the customer anymore. In Canada, it's Trudeau. He either subsidizes directly or skews the playing field to buy allegiance. In the end, the result is the same.

There is no morality except that which Trudeau gives to us for the benefit of the state.

The public institutions are the new religious morality police in the woke caliphate of Canada.

