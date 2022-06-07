Sikh Canadians protest in front of Liberal MP’s office to demand an end to COVID travel restrictions

On Saturday, a peaceful protest took place in front of Liberal member of Parliament (MP) Randeep Sarai’s Surrey constituency office with the intent of holding local MPs “accountable for COVID-19 tyranny.”

The protest, which was organized by the Sikh Freedom Alliance, attracted close to 40 citizens who demanded an end to the federal government's ongoing travel restrictions for citizens who have not received two COVID-19 injections.

Protest at Liberal M.P. Randeep Sarai’s Surrey office today demands an end to Canada’s COVID-19 travel restrictions & tyranny.The @SikhFreedomAll organized the rally so I guess CBC will have to paint it as something other than “racist.” Full report coming soon @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/rst1Da29Zp — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 4, 2022

Sarai is one MP out of many who are responsible for Canada continuing to take the North Korea style approach, by punishing their unvaccinated citizens and forbidding them from traveling out of (or fleeing) their own country.

On May 30, Sarai and 200 other MPs, predominately from the Trudeau-Singh coalition, voted down Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman’s motion to end the discriminatory travel ban, keeping Canada as part of the small fringe minority of countries still crushing unvaccinated citizens' mobility rights.

Vote result: the motion was defeated.

The government still has not shared any justification for their outdated and out-of-step restrictions. #cdnpoli



Yeas: 117 ✅

Nays: 202❌ pic.twitter.com/6qRjRX4yDS — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) May 30, 2022

Randeep Sarai’s name recently made headlines after another pro-freedom protest in Surrey, which was reported on by Rebel News.

The CBC, who initially reported that Trudeau canceled his appearance at a fancy Liberal $1000-per-plate fundraiser after racial slurs were hurled and later revised their headline saying so, used MP Sarai as the source for the racist allegations.

Despite many cameras rolling during the modestly sized protest, a heavy police presence, and myself doing my best to find a first hand account of the alleged racial slurs being stated, we were unable to find any evidence corroborating the claim.

This time around the typical “people who want freedom are racist” narrative, which the legacy media favours whenever reporting on citizens concerned with medical tyranny in Canada, wouldn’t get very far with the protest in front of Sarai’s office. After speeches were heard, the protest ended with people of multiple ethnicities dancing together to South Asian music.

After the freedom protest calling for an end of the Liberal & NDP backed COVID-19 restrictions in Canada (yes, unvaxxed people still can’t flee Canada) in front of M.P. Sarai’s office ends, people of all ethnicities dance together.



How awfully racist of them. pic.twitter.com/M0etpqE74S — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 5, 2022

The video shows what some of the speakers had to say as well as a passerby who stumbled upon the rally.

I reached out to Sarai asking what his message is for the citizens that rallied out front of his office, and what motivated him to vote in favour of continuing to trap unvaccinated Canadians inside of their country.

As was the case when I reached out to him to get more context surrounding his allegations about the “racial slurs” being hurled, I did not receive a response.

