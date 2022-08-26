Sneaky Patrick Brown supports his friend in a $20 million lawsuit against City of Brampton over her firing

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 26, 2022.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies exposed the ‘rules for thee and not for me’ tone-deaf entitlement of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and other City of Brampton employees.

He recalled how back in August of 2020, ‘Sneaky Patrick’ was found playing ice hockey with his friends on a taxpayer-funded rink, which was closed off to the public by the city with very strictly enforced bylaws ‘due to COVID.’ He was excused for this with a questionable interpretation of the law by the integrity commissioner Muneeza Sheikh, who is also his friend and campaigner.

David then brought us back to 2022; Sheikh has now been fired from her position as integrity commissioner after billing the City of Brampton $340,000 for what was essentially part-time work in 2021, while working as a partner in her law firm at the same time. Sheikh is now suing the city for $20,000,000 in damages for her firing, and Brown is backing her up.

“I wonder how the average Bramptonian feels about this, working long hours trying to make ends meet, pay the rent– only to discover that Mayor Brown wants his buddy to get a twenty million dollar payout?” questioned David.