Stand With April UPDATE: Appeal for 2-year suspension filed

April Hutchinson's powerful advocacy for the women in her sport has claimed the job of the head of the CPU, Shane Martin, who attributed his resignation to his failed attempts to modernize the inclusivity policies of the organization.

Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson was suspended from competition by the Canadian Powerlifting Union after criticizing a policy which allowed biological male lifters identifying as female to compete in the women's division.

April is fighting back with your help, at a special website, StandWithApril.com.

April was threatened with a two-year ban from competition for speaking out after a trans-identified male-born powerlifter mocked women after dominating a powerlifting meet.

April filed a formal complaint against Anne Andres after the male-born lifter mocked women for being weaker than him. April's complaint was never taken seriously, so she told her story on social media.

However, when a complaint against April was filed for speaking out, she was silenced and published.

April lawyered up, hiring Lisa Bildy from Libertas Law, a lawyer who has worked on many high-profile anti-lockdown cases, to help her fight for fairness for women in sports.

Thanks to your donations to April's legal fund, at StandWithApril.com, the appeal of April's ban was just filed.

The grounds for the appeal are as follows:

a) The Discipline Committee made a decision which was influenced by bias;
i) The Discipline Committee, the names of whom have not been disclosed
to the Appellant, was comprised of individuals and executive members
who were directly or indirectly involved in drafting and/or approving the
CPU Trans Inclusion Policy, which the Appellant publicly criticized;
ii) The Discipline Committee demonstrated bias against the Appellant in
failing to address her similar complaint against the Complainant;
b) The Discipline Committee exercised its discretion for an improper purpose
iii) The Discipline Committee issued the Decision as a form of reprisal and
retaliation against the Appellant for her advocacy to end the CPU’s sex-based discrimination against women in competitive powerlifting;
iv) The harsh penalty (a two-year suspension) was designed to send a
message to the Appellant and other female competitors that if they
publicly protest the discriminatory Trans Inclusion Policy, by pointing out
the deleterious impact a male-born athlete competing in the women’s
category has on fair competition for females, they will be silenced.

Martin was responsible for calling the police on women who turned up at a CPU meet wearing black to protest the death of women's powerlifting as a man lifted against women.

This is just the beginning. To donate to offset April's mounting legal costs as she fights to keep female sports female and to sign the petition to the CPU to reinstate April, go to StandWithApril.com.

