Stand With April UPDATE: Appeal for 2-year suspension filed

Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson was suspended from competition by the Canadian Powerlifting Union after criticizing a policy which allowed biological male lifters identifying as female to compete in the women's division.

🚨 "It only takes one person to not consent."@Lea_Christina4 joined @PiersUncensored to discuss being suspended from the Canadian Powerlifting Union for advocating for the protection of #FemaleAthletes & her reaction to @mPinoe wanting biological men in #WomensSports. pic.twitter.com/UTnULfCXmc — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) November 16, 2023

April is fighting back with your help, at a special website, StandWithApril.com.

Hi Everyone



If you want to help me with my fight for fairness in womens powerlifting you can help by donating or signing the petition. The Canadian Powerlifting Union has suspended me for 2 years for speaking out against males competing against females. They have tried to… — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) November 15, 2023

April was threatened with a two-year ban from competition for speaking out after a trans-identified male-born powerlifter mocked women after dominating a powerlifting meet.

Stand With April: Stop silencing women who speak out for fairness in sport!



Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson was threatened with a two-year ban for speaking out against biological males competing in her sport. Help her fight back!



April Hutchinson faces a two-year ban… pic.twitter.com/pFg9awTiRL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 14, 2023

April filed a formal complaint against Anne Andres after the male-born lifter mocked women for being weaker than him. April's complaint was never taken seriously, so she told her story on social media.

However, when a complaint against April was filed for speaking out, she was silenced and published.

April lawyered up, hiring Lisa Bildy from Libertas Law, a lawyer who has worked on many high-profile anti-lockdown cases, to help her fight for fairness for women in sports.

Here is the 13 page legal letter in response to The Canadian Powerliftings accusations by trans identifying male lifter AA. I will be pursuing legal action. I have a wonderful team and grateful for everyones support. Link to letter in post . https://t.co/zBvve8hT6U — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) November 10, 2023

Thanks to your donations to April's legal fund, at StandWithApril.com, the appeal of April's ban was just filed.

The grounds for the appeal are as follows:

a) The Discipline Committee made a decision which was influenced by bias;

i) The Discipline Committee, the names of whom have not been disclosed

to the Appellant, was comprised of individuals and executive members

who were directly or indirectly involved in drafting and/or approving the

CPU Trans Inclusion Policy, which the Appellant publicly criticized;

ii) The Discipline Committee demonstrated bias against the Appellant in

failing to address her similar complaint against the Complainant;

b) The Discipline Committee exercised its discretion for an improper purpose

iii) The Discipline Committee issued the Decision as a form of reprisal and

retaliation against the Appellant for her advocacy to end the CPU’s sex-based discrimination against women in competitive powerlifting;

iv) The harsh penalty (a two-year suspension) was designed to send a

message to the Appellant and other female competitors that if they

publicly protest the discriminatory Trans Inclusion Policy, by pointing out

the deleterious impact a male-born athlete competing in the women’s

category has on fair competition for females, they will be silenced.

If you want to help, please donate to my legal fund or sign the petition. Any bit helps and PLEASE use your voice. Thank you 😊 https://t.co/R9d5N2vNGi — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) November 19, 2023

April's powerful advocacy for the women in her sport has claimed the job of the head of the CPU, Shane Martin, who attributed his resignation to his failed attempts to modernize the inclusivity policies of the organization.

Martin was responsible for calling the police on women who turned up at a CPU meet wearing black to protest the death of women's powerlifting as a man lifted against women.

Seems that #CPU president Shane Martin has learned nothing since his unsuccessful bid to boot cheering women out of the #Canadian powerlifting championships back in February 2023.

You know, Shane, you could have simply met with us women that very day to listen to our concerns on… https://t.co/PpYonVnfID — Linda Blade (@coachblade) November 7, 2023

This is just the beginning. To donate to offset April's mounting legal costs as she fights to keep female sports female and to sign the petition to the CPU to reinstate April, go to StandWithApril.com.