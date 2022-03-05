SUCCESS: Grace Cards has massive charge dropped in miraculous twist

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

You might remember the two owners of Grace cards, Lydia and Alasdair Walker-Cox, where they were constantly harassed by police and councils for not enforcing mask mandates on the public and not closing their business during the height of lockdown.

You can watch the original report here:

In a stunning turn of events on the 25 February, the business owners had an appeal and were acquitted. The court found there was “not enough evidence” to prove that Grace Cards shouldn't have been open, so the massive £44,000 ($75,200 CAD) charge against the business was dropped.

Through FightTheFines.co.uk, a civil liberties project where we paired everyday citizens who have received COVID charges with top-notch lawyers to help them fight back against these unjust fines, Rebel News and our viewers stepped in to help Lydia and Alasdair.

With a dark cloud looming over their heads, Rebel viewers stepped up to helped fund Lydia and Alasdair's lawyer, and showed a massive amount of support for Grace Cards over the last 18 months.

In this report, we caught up with Lydia and Alasdair, who were excited to share the good news and give thanks to Rebel News and our viewers for helping them during these difficult times.