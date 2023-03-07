SUCCESS: Tims Camps drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate for campers

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Let Kids Camp Tim Hortons Foundation Camps will require all campers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending their camps. If you agree that they should let teens camp regardless of vaccination status, please sign the petition on this page. 38,128 signatures

Tim Hortons Foundation Camps was discriminating against underprivileged kids and further coercing them into COVID-19 vaccine compliance by mandating all staff and campers be double vaccinated just to attend their camps throughout the summer of 2022.

And it appears that they are slowly and quietly removing the unscientific (and arguably never justified) requirement, after we launched a successful petition campaign at LetKidsCamp.com.

Two parents, both of whom wish to remain anonymous, shared a communication from Tims Camps with Rebel News that reads:

Thank you for your interest in Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and our vaccination policy. Our response over the past 2+ years has evolved as we continually review our actions and policies to ensure they are aligned with public health, travel regulations, and local accrediting bodies. Based on the updated public health guidelines in our operating locations, along with updates to vaccination requirements in most public settings, while vaccinations are strongly encouraged, Tims Camps does not require campers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in our programs.

And the other:

While we continue to encourage and highly recommend campers to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, it will no longer be required to attend camp. The health, safety and welfare of our campers is our top priority. Tims Camps is committed to providing a positive experience in a safe environment for all campers. We continue to monitor and respond to new information, including government and public health directives, advice, guidance and information received from public health experts.

Last summer, the Let Kids Camp campaign gathered over 38,000 signatures of people who agreed that this was an absurdly useless and likely harmful policy.

Tims Camps are meant to lift children out of poverty and give them once in a lifetime opportunities that would otherwise not be available to underprivileged and at risk youth.

And “at-risk” is not in an immunocompromised health sense, but rather in terms of the classic definition of marginalization: a young person who is facing circumstances or conditions which may negatively impact their academic or social progress. This impact impedes their becoming a fully functioning and contributing adult member of society.

These were the same kids that Tims Camps were further coercing into complying with an experimental medical injection. The mandate even went above and beyond the provincial requirements that were dropped months before the camp season even begun.

Tim Hortons arbitrarily and hysterically went ahead with the knee-jerk reaction frenzy, but to this day have never been able to answer any of Rebel News’ questions on the rationale behind this policy.

Oddly, Tims Camps never posted this policy publicly, either.

It was only through tips to our email line and email communication with parents who wished to remain anonymous that Rebel News was able to confirm the existence of this mandate.

Since the injections did not perform the way they were advertised — you could still get infected, you would still be infectious and you can still end up in the hospital or dead — it reiterates how useless this mandate really was at keeping anyone “safe.”

Yet if you were privy to that and your private, informed medical decisions went against that of the managerial mania then: no camp for you.

The fearless leaders at Tims Camps were so ferociously in favour of this mandate that when Rebel News went to deliver this petition, staff fabricated a trespassing tale and called on the police.