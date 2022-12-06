Taxpayers foot part of the bill for Trudeau's Caribbean spring break trip

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

Some things truly never change.

Once again, the Liberals are entitled to their entitlements — and chances are you’re paying for it.

Thanks to your generous donations at RebelInvestigates.com , Rebel News obtained documents from 2016 regarding the Government of Canada’s flight records, including the Trudeau family's spring break trip to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Prime Ministerial family must fly on government jets for security. HOWEVER, they must reimburse the public at commercial rates.

But, despite being a millionaire and making a prime minister's salary, Trudeau did not pay commercial rates to fly his two-year-old on the challenger jet. You did. Bureaucrats planning the trip decided that even though many Canadian airlines charge for toddlers, they were not going to charge the boss for his baby.

According to Air Canada, children who can sit in their own seats the way Trudeau’s son would’ve sat on the challenger must pay the child’s fare on international flights.

A child’s ticket is not super expensive, but it does speak to how entitled the Trudeau family truly is.

But don’t worry, I am sure cancelling your Disney+ subscription, as Chrystia Freeland suggests, will relieve you of the cost of having to pay for Trudeau’s kid to fly private.