Tens of thousands take to the streets in “World Wide Rally For Freedom”

Toronto's rally alone was estimated to contain 15,000 to 20,000 protestors. 

  • By Dakota Christensen
  • September 19, 2021
On Saturday afternoon, tens of thousands of protestors in cities across the globe took to the streets as part of a coordinated “World Wide Rally For Freedom.” 

Rebel News had journalists on the ground in cities across the world to cover the massive protests. Toronto's rally alone was estimated to contain 15,000 to 20,000 protestors. 

Each city’s event was held as part of a worldwide effort to “denounce COVID-19-related policies and restrictions on movement and activity.”

Protestors conveyed messages decrying government lockdown restrictions and coerced vaccination. Chants such as "Freedom," "Do Not Comply" and "No Vax Pass" can be heard from the rallying crowds.

In Canada, these protests come just days before a pivotal federal election set for Monday September 20.

Check out some moments from the various protests below (additional reports still to come).

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini was on the ground in Melbourne, Australia where a massive confrontation between police and protestors took place.

UK Rebel Lewis Brackpool was also on the ground in London to speak with protestors at the rally there— full report to come.

