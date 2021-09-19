Tens of thousands take to the streets in “World Wide Rally For Freedom”

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

On Saturday afternoon, tens of thousands of protestors in cities across the globe took to the streets as part of a coordinated “World Wide Rally For Freedom.”

Rebel News had journalists on the ground in cities across the world to cover the massive protests. Toronto's rally alone was estimated to contain 15,000 to 20,000 protestors.

Rebel News has assembled the world’s leading chroniclers of the civil rights movement. Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal, London, Melbourne, Sydney — and that’s just today. Sign up at https://t.co/d3KqrEsmWl so you never miss a story. https://t.co/GN9jmL1XAR — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 19, 2021

Each city’s event was held as part of a worldwide effort to “denounce COVID-19-related policies and restrictions on movement and activity.”

Protestors conveyed messages decrying government lockdown restrictions and coerced vaccination. Chants such as "Freedom," "Do Not Comply" and "No Vax Pass" can be heard from the rallying crowds.

In Canada, these protests come just days before a pivotal federal election set for Monday September 20.

Check out some moments from the various protests below (additional reports still to come).

Calgary chants "do not comply", as thousands gather in opposition against Jason Kenney's vaccine passport.



Full story coming to https://t.co/KNqwwDLsTZ pic.twitter.com/gBa6nfAfag — K2 (@kiansimone44) September 18, 2021

High energy freedom rally in Toronto today. There's more opposition to covid mandates and vaccine passports than establishment politicians and news media want you to think.



Full report to come. Follow @RebelNewsOnline for more.https://t.co/EBbmkvXinW#WorldWideFreedomRally pic.twitter.com/W0CpVtEZrv — Alex Yelizarov 🇨🇦 (@alxyeee) September 18, 2021

A large crowd has gathered at Central Memorial Park in Calgary for the World Wide Rally for Freedom opposing vaccine passports and new restrictions.



Full story coming soon at https://t.co/w9zAH1MOnX. pic.twitter.com/EJoMYdSzsy — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) September 18, 2021

Incredible turnout at the#WorldWideFreedomRally in Toronto. Estimating 15-20k. Protesters here are sick of medical tyranny. Vaccine mandates and passports are the final straw.https://t.co/EBbmkvXinW@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/j3yGqmqbWH — Alex Yelizarov 🇨🇦 (@alxyeee) September 18, 2021

Thousands chant on the last weekend before election day here in Toronto:



"FREEDOM!", "NO NEW NORMAL!" pic.twitter.com/dmCGkM0zcD — Efron Monsanto (@realmonsanto) September 18, 2021

Hundreds across Quebec came to Quebec City to demonstrate against the vaccine passports. pic.twitter.com/bz9HgaRVv3 — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) September 18, 2021

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini was on the ground in Melbourne, Australia where a massive confrontation between police and protestors took place.

Don't believe a word of the fake news coming out of the mainstream media tonight. Police are NOT THE REAL VICTIMS of what happened today—this woman and the other defenceless protesters are.



If anyone else did this, they'd be jailed. And so they should be.pic.twitter.com/eUGXSDVr2k — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 18, 2021

There is so much happening in this video I’ve had to rewatch it about a hundred times. https://t.co/U5dCP6mSgP — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 18, 2021

UK Rebel Lewis Brackpool was also on the ground in London to speak with protestors at the rally there— full report to come.

Wow! We haven't even put out the full video on @RebelNewsOnline and this is gaining some serious coverage! https://t.co/aRGRCU3l1S — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) September 18, 2021

Do you oppose the use of vaccine passports in Canada? Go to FightVaccinePassports.com to sign our petition, share with us your forced vaccination story and donate to help fund our legal battles against vaccine passports across Canada.