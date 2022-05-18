'The best way to make a change is to run for politics': United Australia's Justin Knudson

E-transfer (Canada):

Justin Knudson from the United Australia Party believes the best way to make a change is to run for politics. Knudson was just a regular businessman and never thought he would find himself running as a candidate in an election — now, he's on the ticket as the United Australia Party's candidate for Brisbane.

“I’m at the point now where I don’t care really what happens to me I’m prepared to lose whatever to regain our freedoms,” Knudson told Rebel News.

Being sick of the major parties and what they’ve done to Australia over the years is what compelled Knudson to enter politics.

“That’s all I’m focused on, my kids and grandkids, and making a better place for them,” he said.

Regardless of what happens in the election, Knudson says he will still fight for a better future.

Speaking of the party's chairman, Clive Palmer, Knudson said he's “a genuine bloke and giving lots of people jobs with the hotel revamp at the moment.”

Clive Palmer is spending approximately $100 million on a revamp of the Coolum resort.

