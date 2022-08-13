The Buffalo Ep. 4: Battling Trudeau’s Assault on Carbon

Over the years, Justin Trudeau has used environmentalism as a rally cry to push through intensive taxes on the oil industry and shut down development of energy sectors across the country. Ultimately, he has ignored the pleas of Canadians who just want a fair shake at life, in order to pursue international allegiances.

Carbon has been at the forefront of Trudeau’s energy depreciation efforts since he was elected, most notably with the implementation of Bill C-12: An Act respecting transparency and accountability in Canada’s efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050. Developed after Trudeau’s signing of the Paris Agreement on climate change, this bill turned voluntary emission targets into legal obligations, enforceable by law.

On top of that, he’s also implemented a number of bills such as Bill C-69: An Act to enact the Impact Assessment Act and the Canadian Energy Regulator Act, to amend the Navigation Protection Act and to make consequential amendments to other Acts, aimed at preventing the building of multiple pipelines.

In this episode we cover the implications of what Trudeau has done to our energy industry and we even hear from those who yearn for environmental strategy, suggesting that Trudeau’s approach is not only going to fail, but it simply isn’t the right way to approach the situation. Case in point is Canada's oil sands, one of — if not the most — ethical oil operations on the planet, host to technologically advanced production capabilities which make it efficient, cleaner, and a hub for further development.

Is this not an ideal situation for Canada? One that Trudeau is instead choosing to suppress. Oil and gas will be consumed no matter what Trudeau does about it in Canada. Emissions aren’t nearly as much our responsibility as he would lead us to believe, especially considering he gives a free pass to the greatest polluter on the planet — in fact, he befriends them. Even in his dealings at home, Trudeau continuously hinders Western energy for the sake of environmentalism while simultaneously giving the green light on raw sewage dumping into the ocean.