Canada's climate panel with China cost taxpayers 8 million dollars over 5 years

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

According to recently obtained access to information documents, Environment and Climate Change Canada's (ECCC) ministerial co-chair position on the Communist Party of China's China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development comes with a hefty price tag for Canadians.

From 2017 to 2022, a total of $8,012,400 was transferred from ECCC in annual installments of $1,602,480 to fund the Canadian government's participation in the council, a Chinese Communist government program which has a focus on reduction of plastic pollution - a pet project of the Trudeau Liberals - and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. China is estimated to open to one coal-fired electricity generating station every single week and is the world's largest consumer of thermal coal, consuming as much coal as the rest of the world combined on an annual basis.

The bulk of the transfers for the participation on the panel came during the nearly 3 years that two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, were held hostage by the Chinese government. The two were abducted by the CCP in retaliation to the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a Huawei exec, at the

Vancouver airport on an American warrant for fraud and other charges. The men were held between 2018 and 2021 before their release in September.

To support Rebel News investigative and access to information journalism, please visit www.RebelInvestigates.com