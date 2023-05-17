On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined how deciphering truth from propaganda has become an arduous task in the Ukrainian conflict. Both sides, Ukraine and Russia, employ sophisticated methods to shape public opinion and maintain support for their respective causes.

The recent Washington Post interview with Zelensky provides a unique insight into the conflict. While the publication's credibility has faced scrutiny due to its ties with the establishment and its owner's connections with the CIA, the interview offers valuable revelations.

Zelensky's candid responses shed light on Ukraine's struggles, needs, and aspirations. He emphasizes the indispensability of ammunition for a counteroffensive, the devastating impact of the war on civilian infrastructure, and the country's desire for long-range weapons and Western-standard fighter jets like the F-16.

The interview also delves into sensitive topics, such as leaked Pentagon documents suggesting Ukrainian plans to occupy parts of Russia.

Zelensky vehemently denies such claims, labeling them as fantasies. He asserts Ukraine's right to protect itself and highlights the collective responsibility of Russia's actions in sparking the full-scale war.

The Ukrainian president's refusal to engage in direct negotiations with Putin stems from the belief that the Kremlin has chosen a path of destruction for Ukraine.

The interview underscores the complex web of information and disinformation surrounding the conflict. As journalists probe for answers, the responsibility to handle leaked documents with care arises.

Zelensky questions the motives behind the dissemination of sensitive information and urges caution, highlighting the severe implications of compromising intelligence operations. He contends that these actions may inadvertently aid Russia's agenda.

Ultimately, the task of unraveling the truth amidst the sea of propaganda falls upon each individual. The conflict's toll on human lives and infrastructure demands transparency and accountability. Yet, in a war where misinformation reigns, cautious skepticism remains our compass.

