Tonight on the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examines how deciphering truth from propaganda has become an arduous task in the Ukrainian conflict. Both sides, Ukraine and Russia, employ sophisticated methods to shape public opinion and maintain support for their respective causes.

The advent of drone warfare has added a new layer of complexity to this information war. With drones used for reconnaissance and attacks, it is increasingly challenging to determine the authenticity of the images and videos flooding our social media feeds.

Propaganda has become an essential tool in modern warfare, not confined to authoritarian regimes like Russia and Ukraine, but prevalent even in liberal democracies such as Canada, the United States, and Western Europe.

These nations supply Ukraine with weapons, ammunition, and substantial financial aid, nearing $200 billion, to sustain its fight against Russia.

The narrative war is crucial in maintaining public support for this continued assistance, especially as NATO ammunition stocks dwindle.

Both sides, Russia and Ukraine, face scarcity in tanks and shells, with NATO being a critical supplier to the latter. It is as if a covert World War III is unfolding before our eyes.

The proliferation of conflicting stories is staggering. One moment, a video depicts a massive explosion in the Ukrainian city of Khmelnitsky, resembling a small nuclear bomb, allegedly caused by a Russian military attack on a Ukrainian/NATO weapons depot. Yet, can we trust the source?

Is it an accurate representation of events? The fog of war envelops us, leaving room for doubt and manipulation. Only when one side admits setbacks or reports negative news about itself do we find it easier to believe.

If the Ukrainians claim a quarter of a billion dollars' worth of NATO missiles and ammunition were blown up, we may lend credibility to their statement.

The recent Washington Post interview with Ukrainian President Zelensky provides a unique insight into the conflict. While the publication's credibility has faced scrutiny due to its ties with the establishment and its owner's connections with the CIA, the interview offers valuable revelations.

Zelensky's candid responses shed light on Ukraine's struggles, needs, and aspirations. He emphasizes the indispensability of ammunition for a counteroffensive, the devastating impact of the war on civilian infrastructure, and the country's desire for long-range weapons and Western-standard fighter jets like the F-16.

The interview also delves into sensitive topics, such as leaked Pentagon documents suggesting Ukrainian plans to occupy parts of Russia.

Zelensky vehemently denies such claims, labeling them as fantasies. He asserts Ukraine's right to protect itself and highlights the collective responsibility of Russia's actions in sparking the full-scale war.

The Ukrainian president's refusal to engage in direct negotiations with Putin stems from the belief that the Kremlin has chosen a path of destruction for Ukraine.

The interview underscores the complex web of information and disinformation surrounding the conflict. As journalists probe for answers, the responsibility to handle leaked documents with care arises.

Zelensky questions the motives behind the dissemination of sensitive information and urges caution, highlighting the severe implications of compromising intelligence operations. He contends that these actions may inadvertently aid Russia's agenda.

Ultimately, the task of unraveling the truth amidst the sea of propaganda falls upon each individual. The conflict's toll on human lives and infrastructure demands transparency and accountability. Yet, in a war where misinformation reigns, cautious skepticism remains our compass.