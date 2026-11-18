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Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition joins me to break down the UN climate change conference (COP31) in Antalya, what Canada pledged there, and his new eight-part podcast series.

It’s November, so the United Nations has once again flown tens of thousands of delegates somewhere far away to lecture the rest of us about our carbon footprint. This year it’s the UN climate change conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey.

I didn’t go. I’m not accredited inside the UN zone, and Turkey isn’t kind to journalists who criticize the government. This fall, authorities seized an opposition TV station and detained more than 100 people in a crackdown on LGBTI+ activists. I spent my time in Nigeria documenting the persecution of Christians instead. I think we can agree it was a better use of my time than a Turkish prison.

So I asked my friend Tom Harris to walk me through what happened at the conference. The host country talks about a “just transition” while it expands Black Sea gas production and builds more coal power. Meanwhile, the UN’s own Emissions Gap Report now admits the 1.5°C target is out of reach.

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin still announced $116 million in new climate money toward Canada’s $13-billion, five-year pledge. She also signed on to push electricity to 35 per cent of global energy use by 2035. Electricity is about 24 per cent of Canada’s energy use today, and Tom figures Canada would need to reach about 40 per cent. In our climate.

We also get into Mark Carney’s pipeline promises, and why I don’t think the industry believes them either.

Tom’s new podcast series is at sensiblechange.ca, under Resources, then Podcasts.

GUEST: Tom Harris, International Climate Science Coalition