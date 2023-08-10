Standing up for the family — The Opposition Podcast No. 9

Remove Ads

GUEST: Bernie Finn, outspoken veteran of politics.

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, are joined by former Liberal MP, Bernie Finn, who is mounting a fresh move to federal politics with the Family First party.

Bernie shares his plans for his run at a senate seat, his storied history with politics in Victoria and discusses why he's so passionate about defending the rights of parents and the family, at a time when traditional family values are being tested more than ever and the cost of living crisis hits home.

The trio also discuss the news of the week and what to expect next.

Australia News Analysis Opposition Podcast
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
avi_rebel_from_the_start_book_redirect
  • By Avi Yemini

Secure your copy of Avi's new book today!

ORDER NOW!
avi_rebel_from_the_start_nz_tour_redirect
  • By Avi Yemini

Meet Avi Yemini on his book tour in Auckland, Wellington or Melbourne!

GET TICKETS!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.