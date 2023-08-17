Avi's dad spills the beans — The Opposition Podcast No. 10

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW! By Avi Yemini Meet Avi Yemini on his book tour in Auckland, Wellington or Melbourne! GET TICKETS!

GUEST: Zephaniah Waks, father of Avi Yemini.

In this special 10th episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, are joined by a special guest: Avi's dad, Zephaniah Waks!

Zephaniah spills the beans on his 10th child and describes what it was like raising a self-described 'born attention seeker' among a family of 17 kids. He opens up about his reaction to Avi's new book A Rebel From The Start, as well as family, faith and his thoughts about the state of the world.

He offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes perspective into Avi's cultural influences and what has made him the man he is today as well as his hopes and wishes for the future.

The trio also discuss the news of the week and what to expect next.