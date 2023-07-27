Defending free speech — The Opposition Podcast No. 7
GUEST: David Limbrick, Libertarian MP for South East Metro.
In this episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, are joined by David Limbrick from the Victorian Libertarian Party, formerly known as the Liberal Democrats.
Limbrick talks about the role of free speech in society and the fight for human rights in Dan Andrews' Victoria following the harsh pandemic years which saw the state become one of the most locked down places on Earth.
The trio also discuss the news of the week and what to expect next.
