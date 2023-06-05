In the line of fire — The Opposition Podcast No. 3

GUEST: Former Australian special forces officer Heston Russell.

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, talk to Heston Russell, a former commando in the Australian Special Forces.

The trio discuss the recent trial involving former Australian Army soldier and Victoria Cross recipient Benjamin Roberts-Smith who the mainstream media claims was found in a recent civil defamation trial to have committed war crimes in Afghanistan, but which Russell argues is a verdict that should be handed down in a war crimes trial that doesn't rely on the balance of probabilities.

Russell himself has launched a defamation case against the ABC and two of its journalists over reports alleging he was involved in war crimes while on serving the nation in Afghanistan.