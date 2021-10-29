The working class is under attack by vaccine passports

In a video posted earlier this week, Rebel News' chief reporter Sheila Gunn Reid joined Tim Moen, an Alberta firefighter challenging the vaccine passports, to hear his story. He is working with a group of Alberta firefighters who are taking a stand and pushing back against vaccine passports.

Their grounds for opposition are diverse, but they include medical, religious and ethical reasons. They're suing the government to demand reasonable accommodations and safer practices, both for themselves and the people they interact with in rescue situations.

Sheila joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss this group of firefighters that are taking a stand, and the fact that working citizens everywhere are facing a monumental threat to their livelihoods by way of these vaccine mandates.

