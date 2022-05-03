Toronto dad develops bras for non-binary teens

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

In 2020, Toronto Dad Jamie Alexander launched a swimwear line for trans girls.

Inspired by his own child’s journey with gender identity, who he claims started to question their gender identity at just three years old, Alexander launched the company to provide suitable swimwear alternatives for trans kids.

Now, he is expanding the company to include bras for trans and non-binary youth — because no one knows bras for teenagers better than a dad.

The line is called “Rubies” and uses soft compression, mesh and spandex to create “carefree and comfortable athletic wear.”

Alexander told BlogTO that the addition of swimwear was something many customers started asking for because there are “limited options available and that their [trans] kids wanted desperately to fit in with their cis friends who were developing.”

The design process for the bra is in its preliminary stages, but Alexander is hopeful the product will boost their demographic to an older age range as their products were initially designed for kids ages four to 14.

Though there is already an extensive list of stores that sell padded bras, training bras and bralettes, parents asked Alexander to launch his line because parents of trans kids don’t think the options available to their kids and teens “work,” adding that “many trans teens have not yet gone through any development up top.”

Alexander’s child Ruby recently tried on a prototype of the bra.

As he “watched her posing in front of the mirror,” he could tell from the smile on Ruby's face that his products allow the trans community to feel more confident participating in the activities they love doing.

The company is hoping to start pre-orders within the next month, but expects that several more months of research are required before the bra can enter production.

Currently, the brand sells a one-piece swimsuit, a bikini top, low and high-rise waisted bikini bottoms and are also developing swim shorts.