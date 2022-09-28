Transhumanism: ‘Very scary’ technology on the horizon from WEF supporters

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Marc Morano, founder of ClimateDepot.com, to discuss alarming new technologies being promoted by known WEF supporters such as Yuval Noah Harari which have the potential to upend privacy and surveillance as we know it.

From implants that monitor your brain's reactions to various stimuli to pills with tiny tracking devices in them, the future of technology and its relationship to privacy and surveillance appears frightening.

As stated by Mr. Morano, "Klaus Schwab at the meeting last time in Davos had the head of Moderna, I believe it was Moderna or Pfizer, talking about new pills. And when you take these pills, they're going to have a little tracking device in it, and that's going to ensure your compliance for it."

Speaking about Klaus Schwab, Mr. Morano said, "He asked the head of Google about these brain monitoring devices, and he thought it was very plausible and was looking forward to it. At the same time, he's got an advisor named Yuval Harari who talks all about this sort of transhumanism, the melding of humans and computers. So they're really going to push that."

