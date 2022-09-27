The ArriveCAN app will be dropped and with it so goes the last vestige of Lockdowns.

In almost all ways in Canada, the lockdowns are over. There are exceptions, like the abusive booster mandate at Western University in southern Ontario.

But what do we do to the people who did these things to us? Remember the snitches in Gatineau, Quebec that called the police on their neighbours for some sort of alleged illegal gathering?

How do Canadians move on and live with people who enforced these inhuman restrictions on their neighbours?

This home invasion by police in Gatineau, Quebec, was BEFORE the curfew came into effect.



This was their dress rehearsal.



Undoubtedly there will be dozens, perhaps hundreds, of such illegal assaults.



If it happens to you, go to https://t.co/94EkUTpA5G. French site coming soon. https://t.co/4EHsB01IVw — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 10, 2021

