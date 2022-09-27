The ArriveCAN app will be dropped and with it so goes the last vestige of Lockdowns.

But will we ever get justice from those who put Canadians through this?

  September 27, 2022
  News Analysis
In almost all ways in Canada, the lockdowns are over. There are exceptions, like the abusive booster mandate at Western University in southern Ontario. 

But what do we do to the people who did these things to us? Remember the snitches in Gatineau, Quebec that called the police on their neighbours for some sort of alleged illegal gathering? 

How do Canadians move on and live with people who enforced these inhuman restrictions on their neighbours? 

GUEST: Marc Marano, the head of ClimateDepot.com 

FINALLY: Your letters to me!

