Trudeau looks to revise history as Public Order Emergency Commission into use of Emergencies Act begins

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked back at Justin Trudeau's rhetoric throughout the pandemic and trucker convoys as the Public Order Emergency Commission looking into the justification behind the invocation of the Emergencies Act commences in Ottawa.

As stated by Ezra, "Apparently 'only' 200 of Trudeau's opponents had their bank accounts seized, which is atrocious. No one should have. But those 200 spooked probably two million Canadians who thought, 'Well I'm a conservative, I oppose Justin Trudeau, I may have donated to the truckers, I may have donated to the Conservative Party or Maxime Bernier's People's Party, am I going to have my bank account seized?"

Ezra went on to say, "This trucker commission has been instructed by Justin Trudeau not to scrutinize too closely Trudeau himself, but rather to put the truckers on trial and their 'misinformation.' As if 'misinformation' or as if the trucker leadership in some way would justify the suspension of our civil liberties. You know Trudeau doesn't really believe in the rule of law."

