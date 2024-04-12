Trudeau takes a U-turn, claiming he reads all Canadian intelligence briefings

The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette

During a media interaction in Vaughan, Ontario, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retracted a statement he made during the Foreign Interference Commission, where he indicated that he does not read all intelligence that crosses his desk.

During several instances in his testimony, Trudeau admitted that there are documents and files given to him, with some that he "may or may not read."

During several instances in his testimony, Trudeau admitted that there are documents and files given to him, with some that he "may or may not read."

Trudeau was pressed about this by the media on Friday, inquiring if he would start reading all intelligence briefings moving forward.

"I read everything that is put in front of me," Trudeau responded. "A prime minister takes in massive amounts of information, massive amounts of documents. I expect anything that is of particular high importance or relevance to be elevated.”

Trudeau defends his testimony where he confirmed he doesn't read security briefings from CSIS, preferring direct reports instead.



"I read everything that is put in front of me," Trudeau claims, noting he expects important issues to be "elevated."https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/qWYvbJwKVB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 12, 2024

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was among those who criticized Trudeau for this admission. During the Canada Strong and Free Conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Poilievre went on the offensive, stating that Trudeau “was asked why he didn’t do anything about Chinese election meddling, even though he was warned in briefing notes. It’s that he doesn’t read his briefing notes!”

“We often don’t believe the things that this guy says, but I think that most Canadians would believe that defence,” he continued.