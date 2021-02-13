SMEAR: Trudeau gov't handed out official talking points to criticize The Epoch Times

Tristan Laycock, the advisor to Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand sent a notice to her department advising them of the government organization’s official lines with regards to religious refugees from China.

The advisory, which was sent out on April 29, 2020, was sent in the wake of an article published by the CBC that initially carried the headline “Racist and inflammatory: Canadians upset by Epoch Times claim China behind virus, made it as a bioweapon,” and appeared to condemn Chinese religious refugees as “racist.”

In January, Rebel News reported that two Canada Post workers in Regina were suspended for refusing to deliver free editions of the Epoch Times newspaper. The paper is affiliated with the Falun Gong, a religious denomination persecuted by the Chinese communist government.

The document, which was made public as part of a host of COVID-related documents tabled at the Health Committee, details how members of the PSPC were urged to lead with the messaging that the government of Canada stands “shoulder to shoulder with the Canadian Chinese community during this time” in response to inquiries over the CBC article, which has since been amended following complaints.

The CBC report now carries an editor’s note that reads:

“This story has been changed from the original version. The headline on the story when it was first published cited a quote from a recipient of the Epoch Times special issue who felt some of its content was ‘racist and inflammatory.’ The headline has been changed and additions have been made to the article to clarify that CBC had originally heard from multiple sources who received the mailing and were upset by the content. The earlier headline also incorrectly stated the Epoch Times claimed China made the virus as a bioweapon. A commentary in the paper did ask the question ‘is the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan an accident occasioned by weaponizing the virus at that [Wuhan P4 virology] lab.’”

The bullet points in Laycock’s advisory to the PSPC state:

“At this time of crisis, millions of Canadians of all different backgrounds are working together, many of them on the frontlines to help their fellow Canadians.” “We need to continue in our resolve to be an open, welcoming, and respectful country, and we know Canadians share that belief. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Canadian Chinese community during this time.” “We understand the serious nature of these complaints and the Minister of Public Service and Procurement has asked her officials look into this matter further.”

The article advises that “if-pressed,” the official lines should be:

“Canada Post has a legal obligation under the Canada Post Corporation Act to accept all neighborhood mail for delivery subject to regulations on non-mailable matter.” “Decisions made by Canada Post to deliver or refuse delivery of neighborhood mail are subject to the Canadian Charter of Right and Freedoms.”

