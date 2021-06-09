Trudeau: “People who are fully vaccinated should be able to have more freedoms”

The Canadian Press/SeanKilpatrick

NO COVID JAILS 233 Donors

Goal: 3000 Donors Donate By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing 13,559 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament today that “people who are fully vaccinated should be able to have more freedoms” in response to a question put to him by Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus.

Paul-Hus asked, in French:

“Mr. Speaker, just before he goes on his trip to the U.K., the Prime Minister decided to stop making hotel quarantine mandatory for those with two doses who come to Canada as of July. The Conservative Party has been asking for this for a month, and he has now realized the personal impact of these bad decisions. Will he admit that his hotel quarantine policy has caused more harm than anything else, and will he eliminate it now for everyone?”

In French, Trudeau replied:

“Mr. Speaker, we have always taken the measures required to protect Canadians, and the measure to ensure that somebody tests negative before they leave an approved accommodation by the government when they come into Canada by plane, has worked. “In order to detect cases, and to protect Canadians from bringing in variants of COVID-19. We know that we must continue to protect Canadians. As a priority during this pandemic, but we always recognize that people who are fully vaccinated should be able to have more freedoms.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament today that “people who are fully vaccinated should have more freedoms.”



READ MORE: https://t.co/jKmnnhP8cP pic.twitter.com/1fDA6g5bvI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 9, 2021

Rebel News is suing the Trudeau government over unconstitutional COVID jails.

It's not just to get justice for ourselves — we are applying to a federal judge to strike down this illegal and shameful COVID hotel program nationwide.

To learn more and to help us fight back in court, please visit NoCOVIDjails.com.