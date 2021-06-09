Trudeau: “People who are fully vaccinated should be able to have more freedoms”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament today that “people who are fully vaccinated should be able to have more freedoms” in response to a question put to him by Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus.
Paul-Hus asked, in French:
“Mr. Speaker, just before he goes on his trip to the U.K., the Prime Minister decided to stop making hotel quarantine mandatory for those with two doses who come to Canada as of July. The Conservative Party has been asking for this for a month, and he has now realized the personal impact of these bad decisions. Will he admit that his hotel quarantine policy has caused more harm than anything else, and will he eliminate it now for everyone?”
In French, Trudeau replied:
“Mr. Speaker, we have always taken the measures required to protect Canadians, and the measure to ensure that somebody tests negative before they leave an approved accommodation by the government when they come into Canada by plane, has worked.
“In order to detect cases, and to protect Canadians from bringing in variants of COVID-19. We know that we must continue to protect Canadians. As a priority during this pandemic, but we always recognize that people who are fully vaccinated should be able to have more freedoms.”
